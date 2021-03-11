Residents frustrated over poor water quality and high bills

OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — People living in Oakwood said they are frustrated with their water company. This is because their water bills keep going up, but the quality of the water is dropping.

A few years back, the village board of trustees sold the rights to the water supply to Utilities Inc. One homeowner, John Pasco, said before that deal he was paying around $40 a month for water.

But over the years, that number has spiked. Now, he said he pays $100, for water that comes out of the faucet very cloudy.

“There’s not a resident in town that’s happy about this. For the quality of water we have?” Pasco said. “You can’t drink it, you have to use a water softener. It’s just horrible.”

Utilities Inc. claims the increase is in order to improve the water’s quality, but they are proposing another 30 percent rate increase to clean out algae.

Some people in town said they plan on coordinating together to fight the proposal.