Residents displaced after kitchen fire

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Residents of a Mattis Avenue apartment have been displaced after a cooking fire.

Fire fighters responded to reports of a fire at 805 South Mattis Avenue around 2:21 Friday morning.

The blaze was contained to just the kitchen of the two-story apartment building, although crews did see smoke coming out of the building once they arrived.

A single hose was used to extinguish the fire; no crews or anyone living in the building were injured.

According to a release from the Champaign Fire Department, the cause of the fire is accidental, attributed to cooking.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020