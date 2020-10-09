Residents displaced after kitchen fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Residents of a Mattis Avenue apartment have been displaced after a cooking fire.
Fire fighters responded to reports of a fire at 805 South Mattis Avenue around 2:21 Friday morning.
The blaze was contained to just the kitchen of the two-story apartment building, although crews did see smoke coming out of the building once they arrived.
A single hose was used to extinguish the fire; no crews or anyone living in the building were injured.
According to a release from the Champaign Fire Department, the cause of the fire is accidental, attributed to cooking.