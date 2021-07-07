Residents displaced after kitchen fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Firefighters put out a stove fire Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just before 4 p.m. at a house at 710 South State Street.

Crews say they found heavy smoke with fire coming from the stove. They then quickly put out a fire, which was mainly contained in the kitchen, a press release says.

Investigators say the fire was accidental. No one was hurt.

CFD says the residents were displaced by the fire.

“The Champaign Fire Department reminds everyone to maintain a working smoke alarm in their place of residence and to have and practice a home escape plan. Smoke alarms can provide early notification when seconds count.”