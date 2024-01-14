DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire on Friday that left two adults and two children displaced.

Fire crews were called to a home in the area of West Semor Drive and South Fairview Road just before 9 p.m. They were told there was a fire near the house’s water heater. Smoke detectors alerted the homeowners to the issue.

The first arriving crew did not find a fire, but did find smoke on the first floor. More crews arrived and found heavy smoke in the crawl space, leading them to mark the location as the origin of the smoldering. Floor joists were burnt on account of a ground wire issue on the home’s water pipes.

Firefighters soon discovered the house was electrically charged due to a fallen tree damaging power lines. AMEREN was called to cut the power.

Once the power was removed, the 18 firefighters quickly put out the remaining smoldering areas. The situation was brought under control by 9:15 p.m.

The home’s occupants were relocated to a family member’s residence.