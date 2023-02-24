CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a single-family home fire Thursday night in Champaign.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire in this two-story residence, with all the occupants already outside. Crews arrived at the 500 block of N. Fifth. St. just before 10 p.m.

Once on the scene, fire crews reported moderate smoke coming from the home and shortly after arrival, fire from two first floor windows. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire in the home.

The cause of this fire has not been determined. Officials remained on the scene after the fire was extinguished to investigate.

No firefighter or occupant injuries were reported.

The residents of the home will be displaced because of this fire.

The Champaign Fire Department reminds everyone to maintain a working smoke alarm in their place of residence and to have and practice a home escape plan. Smoke alarms can provide early notification when seconds count.