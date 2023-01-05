GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado touched down in Gibson City on Tuesday Night.

The storm happened just before 6:00 p.m. 2 miles southeast of town.

It was part of a tornado outbreak that spawned seven tornadoes in our WCIA 3 viewing area.

In its path was Karen Rankin, a homeowner who lost the farm’s machine shed and part of her roof.

“I heard a big bang, bang noise. I took off and went to the basement and I heard this loud banging noises, and when I came up and looked, I had my front windows all busted and the curtain was sucked out, and I had insulation all over the house,” said Karen.

She was weather aware thanks to watching WCIA 3 News and seeing the tornadoes touch down before one hit her house.