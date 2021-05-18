Resident hurt in Beardstown apartment fire released from hospital

BEARDSTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — A person who was hurt in an apartment fire Sunday in Beardstown has been released from the hospital.

Four people — including the fire chief and two firefighters — were hurt in the blaze and needed hospital care.

The assistant chief says one firefighter who was already released is resting at home. He adds the chief is still in the hospital.

Crews worked through Sunday night to knock down the blaze. Several people were left without a home.

People are holding a online fundraiser to assist them with their recovery.