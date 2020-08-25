Reservations needed to use Main Library tables

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Public Library officials said you will need a reservation if you want to use a table at the Main Library.

A table or study room can be reserved for up to two hours per day. Masks are to be worn at all times.

Officials said if there is one person, a table or study room is appropriate to reserve. If you have two people, you should reserve a study room.

Groups of 3-16 can check on meeting room availability after September 6. To do so, call (217) 403-2000 and select 6. There is no guarantee on meeting room availability.

Reservations for tables or study rooms open 48 hours in advance. To make a reservation, click here. You will be asked to check in with the service desk on the second floor when you arrive.

