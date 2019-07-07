Researchers win Presidential Early Career Award

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Six science and engineering researchers have received national recognition.

UIUC announced the following people won this year: Gaurav Bahl, Pinshane Huang, Prashant Jain, Daniel Llano, Julia "Jessie" Shelton and Kelly Stephani.

The White House awarded them the Presidential Early Career Award. The award program was established in 1996. In total, 14 people from the state of Illinois earned recognition this year.

