Researchers one step closer to COVID-19 vaccine

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Researchers are one step closer to coming up with a COVID-19 vaccine. One of them being tested right now looks like it is 90 percent effective.

Experts at the University of Illinois said it could still be a while before everyone has access to the vaccine. There are a few different vaccines being tested right now.

The 90-percent-effective one was developed by Pfizer. It is actually administered in two doses. You would get one shot and then come back later for another one. There are others in trial right now that will not be like that.

There is no word right now which one will be available first. But while the wait is hard, experts said it will mean a better outcome when a vaccine is approved.

“The reason this vaccine is taking so long is because people are rightly being extremely careful to make sure they’re not just rushing out something that can actually harm people, and so that’s some of the big reasons for the delay and getting approval to start manufacturing,” said Christopher Brooke, UI Biochemistry professor.

This particular kind of vaccine would also be tough to store. It has to be kept at a really cold–minus 112 degrees Fahrenheit. But hospitals and some areas at the U of I are capable of that. The biggest challenge would be transportation. But again, not every vaccine being tested right now has to be kept that cold.

So when could we see this available for you? It is too early right now to say. Experts feel it could likely happen around next summer. Once it is approved, it likely will go to frontline workers first and then trickle down to the rest of us, depending on need.

Another example of a common vaccine that takes more than one dose Hepatitis-B. It actually takes three doses. That is being one shot alone is not strong enough. The others are considered boosters.