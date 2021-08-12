Research shows COVID virus in sewer water

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Researchers across the world are testing the ways COVID can spread. A U of I professor has been testing sewer water all year in parts of Champaign, Urbana and Rantoul. She’s found high levels of the virus that causes COVID.

Researchers said when they started testing in January, there were high levels. Things started to die down in the spring time, but levels are back up again and now they’re detecting the Delta variant.

“Usually, we don’t get tested if we are not asked to do it, or we don’t experience symptoms. However, we can still get infected even after we get vaccinated, and once we get infected, we shed the virus. It does not replace human testing, but it compliments human testing,” Helen Nguyen, a U of I professor, said.

She said this research can give health officials a better look at how prevalent the virus is.