Rescued puppy home with new owners

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An abused puppy who’s story went viral is getting her happily ever after. Dory is now home with the very man who saved her.

Bryant Fritz found the puppy in a crate sitting in Kaufman Lake. He pulled her out of the water and rushed her to the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine. Dozens sent in adoption requests as her story went viral. But Fritz and his fiance appeared on the Ellen Show announcing they would be the new owners of Dory Fritz.

Dory went home this week. Fritz said she’s already acclimating, and acting just like a normal puppy.