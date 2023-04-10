CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Charleston released a statement that a missing person was found by a rescue diver in Lake Charleston on Sunday evening.

Officials said that Charleston Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to Lake Charleston around 2:45 p.m. on April 9, at the request of the Coles County Sheriff’s Office, for a report of a missing person. First Responders were able to locate the person’s vehicle at the boat ramp at the lake.

A missing person search was conducted in and around Lake Charleston. The subject was located around 4:20 p.m., just off the boat dock by a rescue diver. The person was confirmed dead at that time.

All responders cleared the scene around 5:10 p.m. The road to Lake

Charleston was shut down during the incident, but has since been reopened.

The police and fire departments were assisted by the Coles County Sheriff’s Office, Eastern Illinois University Police Department, and the Lincoln Fire Protection District Dive Team.