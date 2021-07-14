Rescheduled event takes priority to help combat gun violence in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A weekend event was delayed because of the weather but organizers say they wanted to make sure it still happened, and it did today.

HV Neighborhood Transformation hosted a community gathering at Beardsley Park in Champaign.

This was to help bring people together to combat gun violence.

There was a barbecue and people played basketball.

Vendors were also invited to sell goods.

“We look forward to getting the message about putting the guns down and stop the killings,” said Maurice Hayes, the founder of HV Neighborhood Transformation. “A little bit more and it’s great that we have the youth with us right now. Cause there are the young people that are being affected by a lot of the deaths.”

Kids from the Housing Authority of Champaign County’s Youth Build Program also came to the event.

HV Neighborhood Transformation is also hosting an event Saturday at Salt and Light in Urbana.