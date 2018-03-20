Republicans watching sheriff/clerk races

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Races for sheriff and county clerk are heating up.

Republicans Matt Grandone and Jon Rector are running for county clerk. The winner of that race will face Aaron Ammons in November.

As for the sheriff’s race, Chief Deputy Allen Jones is facing Greg Worrell; a police officer and security guard with Lincoln’s Challenge. Right now, no Democrats are in that race.

For county clerk, the big talking point is experience. Grandone says that’s what the job is all about. He’s worked in the office for 3-1/2-years with Gordy Hulten, the current clerk. Hulten has come out in support of Grandone.

Rector has said it’s community involvement and engagement which is most important. He’s also on the county board.

Hulten has been county clerk since 2011. He’s running for the newly-created position of county executive. Unopposed in the primary, he’ll face Democrat Laurel Prussing in November.