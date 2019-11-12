Republicans push for ethics reforms

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of Republicans for the House of Representatives continued their push for ethics reforms in the Capitol.

The proposals come after sitting senator Martin Sandoval (D) and Representative Luis Arroyo (D) were tied up in an FBI investigation.

One bill would strengthen the requirements for statements of economic interests, which lawmakers are required to fill out every year.

“Right now, the statements of economic interests are pretty sparce,” Republican Representative Tom Demmer said. “They don’t tell you a lot of information, and they leave a lot of gray area or questions when reviewing what a legislators potential conflicts could be.”

Republicans are also proposing a joint resolution that would require a special election to fill a vacant seat in either the House or the Senate. This comes after Arroyo made it clear he wanted a say in who filled his seat. Both House Speaker Michael Madigan and Governor J.B. Pritzker do not want Arroyo anywhere close to that process.

“Representative Arroyo’s effort to influence the choice of his successor is unacceptable, given the charges against him,” Pritzker said in a statement. “Any engagement by the current 36th ward committeeman would taint a successor, and I call on the House of Representatives not to seat the person who is selected if the 36th Ward committeeman participates.”

Pritzker also called for ethics reforms in the Capitol following the investigations, but said the three days remaining in veto session is not enough to pass any major legislation. He would rather see little efforts passed this week, followed by more sweeping reform in the Spring.

But Demmer believes this package of legislation is common sense.

“These are small things,” Demmer said. “These are closing loopholes that today its surprising to many people in the state that these kinds of activities are permitted today.”