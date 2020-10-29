Republican party files lawsuit against county clerk

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A lawsuit against Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons is accusing him of breaking Election Code and calls for pollwatchers to come in for the General Election.

The lawsuit was filed by the Champaign County Republican Central Committee (CCRCC) and other individuals. Those individuals included:

Roger Dee Shonkwiler, Chairman of the CCRCC

Stanley Harper, Republican Candidate for Champaign County Board

Jody Seibold

The plaintiffs made several accusations against Ammons. One of the first items included a discrepancy regarding returned ballots from voters who said they did not meet Champaign County residency requirements: “Voters on Exhibit A have returned ballots and said no longer satisfy residency requirements for voting in Champaign County…On information and belief, the subject ballots have been processed into the tabulators.”

The Champaign County Republicans sent a statement Thursday:

Champaign County Republicans want a fair election where every citizen of the County has their voice heard. In order to have a fair election, the law provides for the monitoring of the election process by the citizens. In March, the County Clerk was found by the bipartisan State Board of Elections to have violated a number of provisions of the Election Code, including tabulating ballots early and in secret. For the fall election the Clerk has refused numerous requests for documents and access to the voting process. For this reason, the Republican Party has been forced to go to court to protect the rights of the citizens. This issue can be resolved very simply by the County Clerk agreeing to comply with the Election Code. Champaign County Republican Party

Applications for mail in ballots and ballots themselves are sent to addresses the County Clerk’s office has on file. Those were sent before August 1. When voters need to change their address, they inform the United States Postal Service and the ballots get sent based on the National Change of Address (NCOA). According to the lawsuit, Ammons sent applications and/or ballots to addresses from the NCOA list. Officials stated, “Pursuant to 10 ILCS 5/19-4 the voters requesting and being mailed a Vote by Mail Ballot shall be listed on consecutively numbered pages conspicuously, openly and publicly posted for review by the public without necessity of request, including the address of the voter.” The plaintiffs claimed Ammons did not make that information available.

They stated the requested the following information from Ammons:

List of all voters and addresses where Vote by Mail Ballots have been sent

List of all voters, including addresses, for Vote by Mail Ballots received

List of all voters and addresses where Vote by Mail Applications were sent

List of all appointed election judges for the November 3, 2020 General Election

Identification of all election judge vacancies existing 10 days before Election

List of employees working the county station

List of election judges, including vacancies therein

List and procedures used to inactivate voters for the 2020 General Election

The plaintiffs said Ammons has not complied with their request.

They also stated Ammons’ actions in the 2020 Primary Election indicates possible disregard for the Election Code. They said “The canvass of votes produced by the ESS Election Reporting Management system was modified prior to public disclosure. The full canvass of votes did not accurately reflect the votes cast. In the Champaign 2 precinct, the Total Ballots Cast was 335. However, the publicly released total ballots cast was 455.” They also claimed there was no Republican Party representation at the County Station and that he sent more than one ballot to the same voter.

The plaintiffs stated pollwatchers, election judges and approved employees at the counting table through the completion of counting are “imperative to the integrity of the election, the mandate of the Election Code and needed for the protection of the plaintiff’s rights, as a voter and/or candidate.”

They want Ammons to supply them with the requested information, as well as not interfere or deny pollwatchers access to election activities. They also want him to “be enjoined from processing, commingling, counting or otherwise tabulating any ballots identified…until further Order.” They also want him to not be able to deny the CCRCC Chairman access to approval of supplemental election judges/employees at the counting table.

Finally, they want him to not be able to deny the CCRCC access “to election data, tabulation data or other tabulation logs/event recordings on a timely basis before opportunity for election authority corruption may arise.

The lawsuit is available below.

Ammons issued the following statement regarding this lawsuit: