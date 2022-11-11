SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — While people in central Illinois may have voted for him, one legislator announced he won’t be serving in the next session.

State Representative Tim Butler (R-Springfield) has announced he is stepping away from the state legislature, effective the end of the year.

“As much as I enjoy my work in the Illinois House, the time has come on and pursue a new avenue in my career,” Butler said on Twitter.

Butler served in the legislature for 8 years and was an Assistant Majority Leader. He is one of a handful of Republicans leaving house leadership.

He will work for the Illinois Railroad Association. He said the organization reached out with the offer when it was too late to get a replacement on the ballot.

“These opportunities don’t follow the guidelines of election season, they don’t follow the timeline of election season,” Butler said.

Butler represented the district, which includes parts of Sangamon County, Christian Couny and Macon County, for eight years. His replacement will be picked by the GOP organizations of those three counties.