Representative thanks State Trooper for roadside assistance

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Representative Thomas Bennett thanked an Illinois State trooper who helped him when he found himself on the side of the road.

In a Facebook post made on Monday, Rep. Bennett said he was on I-72 near Decatur when his car hit something and one of his tires went flat. He pulled off to the side of the road.

The weather was not in Bennett’s favor while he tried to fix the car. He said it was windy and pouring down rain.

Rep. Bennett stated it was not long before Trooper Joe Dattoli pulled up behind his vehicle. He used his own equipment to get Bennett’s spare tire on the vehicle.

“I cannot tell you how comforting it felt to have Trooper Dattoli pull up behind me,” said Rep. Bennett. “While we worked on the tire, we talked and smiled about the situation. He made all the difference in the world to me!”