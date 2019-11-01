Representative Arroyo resigns

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Rep. Luis Arroyo (D-Chicago) resigned from the Illinois House one week after the feds arrested him and charged him in a bribery case.
House Speaker Michael J. Madigan released this statement:
“Representative Arroyo’s resignation shouldn’t distract from the fact that the allegations contained in this criminal complaint go beyond anything that could be considered a lapse of judgment or minor indiscretion. These allegations are beyond extraordinary, which is why it called for the creation of the Special Investigative Committee and possible disciplinary action. While every circumstance will not require this process, the egregiousness of these particular allegations and the evidence demanded that every effort be taken to restore the public’s trust. Although the disciplinary process will no longer proceed, there is still a focus on strengthening our laws to prevent this unacceptable conduct. I look forward to working with the governor and other legislative leaders to look for ways in which we can continue to improve the safeguards we have today.”