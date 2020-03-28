Reports of prescribers stocking up on drugs for family

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Some prescribers are accused of trying to get medicine that’s being looked at to treat coronavirus, but they weren’t writing the prescription for their patients. There’s a shortage of two drugs that some believe would treat coronavirus. The drugs are hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin. Hydroxychloroquine is mostly used to treat malaria but is also used for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. Azithromycin is for bacterial infections. President Trump touted them as possible treatments for coronavirus. The Executive Director of Illinois Pharmacists Association says they’ve gotten reports from members and pharmacies that prescribers were calling in the prescriptions in large amounts for themselves, immediate family, or people close to them, and rarely for their patients who need them.

“These individuals are considered to be immunocompromised and that actually puts them at an increased risk for being a target for COVID-19. If they don’t have their proper treatment, this could actually put them into the hospital which is the last place we need them right now,” said Garth Reynolds, Executive Director of Illinois Pharmacists Association.

Experts say there is not enough clinical evidence the prescriptions are a valid treatment for COVID-19. For those thinking about taking the prescriptions to treat coronavirus, the Executive Director of Illinois Pharmacists Association says the combination of those drugs could have serious consequences including hospitalization or death.