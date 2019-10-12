Reporter named ‘Employee of the Quarter’

(TAYLORVILLE, Ill.) WCIA — Leroy Kleimola, a news and sports reporter for the Miller Media Group, was named this week as the company’s “Employee of the Quarter” for the third quarter of 2019.

Kleimola was selected by management and staff and joined the company in April of this year.

In addition to being the station clusters’ news reporter, he also does play-by-play and color for Taylorville sports.

Kleimola received a 100-dollar bonus from the company, and his name will be put into a drawing for a Florida trip which includes airfare and car rental.