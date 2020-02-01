Report school safety threats through new program

MONTGOMERY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Montgomery County EMA is sponsoring the Safe School Helpline.

It will allow parents or students to report any safety threat they see around the school in privacy. Chris-Mont EMA Director Greg Nimmo said in a release there are times when students or parents hesitate to provide information because they do not want their identities known.

Now, this program allows them to send in their concerns anonymously in three different ways:

Call 1-800-418-6423, ext. 359

Text 66746 then type TIPS

Submit a tip online

The Safe School Helpline will transcribe the message and send it to school officials for consideration. Each call is assigned a case number so they can call back to the Helpline to check on their progress or give more information.

Nimmo said should what you are reporting be an immediate threat to life, please dial 9-1-1 immediately and report what you know.