Report: Peoria listed among deadliest U.S. cities

PEORIA, Ill. — A report from CBS News listed Peoria as one of the deadliest cities in the United States.

Peoria came in as the 18th-deadliest city in the country, with a murder rate of 19.5 per 100,000 residents in 2018. Meanwhile, Chicago was ranked at 16, with the murder rate at 20.7 per 100,000.

The Peoria Community Against Violence (PCAV) is looking to get Peoria off of this list entirely.

Chris Duncan, the president of PCAV tells WMBD that bringing down violence numbers starts with the families and for the youth to have solid role models growing up.

“Somewhere we have to get back to the family. If it doesn’t start with the families, we can’t expect the schools to do it, we can’t expect the police to do it, we can’t expect city council or the mayor to do it,” said Duncan.

Duncan also says he and PCAV are partnering with local pastors, and school boards to give youth better resources to help sway them from violence. And that it is important for people to remember the numbers reflect a single human life.

“We’re talking about a person’s life being lost. We’re willing to help with whatever we can do. We can help with anger management, we can help re-direct hostilities, whatever we can do; we’re willing to help make a difference in this city,” Duncan said.

Despite the ranking, Duncan still has hope in the city he calls home.

“I made a conscious choice to live in Peoria, I’ve been here a long time and I really like Peoria despite of the ups and downs. But I’d like to see Peoria change and I believe we can change. I have not given up hope on Peoria,” said Duncan.

The rankings examined last year’s murder rates in 65 major cities, with over 100,000 residents, across the country.

An estimated 16,214 people were murdered in the U.S. in 2018. This was a 6.2% decrease from the 2017 estimate. The ratings were calculated using the FBI’s 2018 Crime in the United States data.

2018 saw a total of 22 homicides in Peoria. This year, the count has increased to 25.

Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, Dallas, and Atlanta were ranked lower than Peoria. The highest-ranked city was St. Louis, with a murder rate of 60.9 per 100,000.

The only other Illinois city was Rockford, which ranked 29th, with a murder rate of 15.7 per 100,000.