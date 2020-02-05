Replacing old trees at park

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA)– A historic park that was once filled with greenery is going through a change in seasons. Allerton Park had about 100 trees that needed to be cut down. They are asking for your help to replace them.

Old Levy Road is lined with trees rooted in history. “We have the Evergreen Alee, the Norway Spruces that Robert Allerton originally planted,” said Derek Peterson, Allerton Park Director. That was several decades ago. “Thirty to 40 years ago, it would have been a nice lush green Alee as you were driving in, so you would have had Evergreens on both sides of you,” said Peterson.

Now, some of them aren’t holding up so well. “We have a couple that were struck by lightning,” said Bridget Frerichs, Allerton Park Associate Director of Advancement. “They’re reaching the end of their lifespan,” said Peterson. The reason some of these trees are dying is because they are over 100 years old. For each of these trees they cut down, they will replace. They hope to plant about 20 per year.

“They’ll be replanted over the course of probably the next ten years to get the whole Alee replanted,” said Peterson. They need your help to make that happen. “Robert Allerton did leave a generous endowment, but that’s really enough to just kind of barely maintain, so any improvements and new things we want to do are really community support focused,” said Frerichs. “The more community involvement we get, the more people who will help us regain that historical connection and grow the next generation of Allerton lovers,” said Peterson.

The trees are being sold for 225 dollars but donations of any amount are welcome for park development. There are 40 more trees that need to be cut down, and 80 trees need to be replaced. More than 22,000 dollars needed to be raised to replace all 100 trees.