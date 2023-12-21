CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Il. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Board District Six seat has been filled.

The Democratic Central Committee held a meeting voting on plans for 2024, but it’ll be sometime before Mike Ingram’s replacement is sworn in.

“It is with great pleasure that we share with you all the nomination for the replacement of the District Six representative for our Champaign County Board, Carolyn Greer,” said DeShawn Williams, Champaign County Democratic Party Chair.

Greer said she’s always been involved in the community in some way, but always wanted to do more.

“She cares about the development of individuals within the community as well. But most importantly, as we’ve seen tonight, simply showing up and being willing to show up,” Williams said.

“I’m a workaholic. So, I always was too busy to do things,” Greer said.

Now, she has the opportunity and the seat to get more done, and for her it’s by bringing people together.

“You’re actually looking at people,” Greer said. “To me, it’s just so important to look another person in the eye when you’re talking to them.”

“Just having that opportunity to be a voice, you know, on an even larger scale is always a plus. So, I’m excited for her,” Williams said.

The seat in District 6 opened after board member Mike Ingram moved out of the district.

“No good deed goes unpunished. But I was extremely just encouraged, you know, by the individuals, by the number of applicants and the individuals that we had,” Williams said.

Now, Williams says he’s excited to work with Greer and further their shared vision for unity in the Champaign County area.

“You know, we’re coming together, we’re unified and we’re going to be stronger than we have ever been,” Williams said.

“COVID just took a little something away from us. And I want to see people get it back,” Greer said.

It was originally planned for Greer to be sworn in during Thursday’s meeting. It will happen at January’s meeting instead.