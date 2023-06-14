SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man with prior drug-dealing convictions is going back to prison after federal prosecutors said he admitted to selling pounds of methamphetamine in the community last year.

Vonta Commer, 37, was sentenced on Tuesday to 15 years in federal prison. Prosecutors said that an investigation determined that Commer had over five pounds of meth in his possession on March 1, 2022, and had been selling similar quantities for several months prior. They added that Commer has an extensive criminal history, including convictions for armed robbery, battery and drug distribution.

Prosecutors also said that Commer started dealing drugs again while he was on parole for a 2013 state conviction for drug distribution, for which he had been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Commer was arrested by federal authorities in March of 2022 and has remained in custody since then. On Jan. 6 of this year, prosecutors said he pleaded guilty to a single charge of possessing 50 or more grams of meth with intent to distribute.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office remains dedicated to keeping the community safe – which includes stemming the tide of drugs distributed on our streets by individuals such as Mr. Commer,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Seberger. “We thank our local and federal law enforcement partners for their work on this case.”

The investigation into Commer was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Illinois State Police and the Springfield Police Department.