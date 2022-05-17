DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur restaurant is rebuilding after it was hit by a car last week.

The Wharf, located at 201 West 1st Drive, was hit by a car last Wednesday and had to close as a result. On Tuesday, the business provided an update on the repairs via its Facebook page.

The business said that there was more damage to the building than originally perceived; the gas line to the entire building was severed below the shut off valve. However, repairs are progressing at “a great pace.”

The restaurant does not have a definitive reopening date.