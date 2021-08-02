Repairs expected for several railroad crossings

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — You could see some traffic build-up in various areas around Tolono.

Officials said that weather permitting, Norfolk-Southern will repair railroad crossings on Holden, Benham and Walnut streets. Additionally, they will repair the crossing at County Road 900 North.

Here is a tentative schedule of the work:

Holden Street – August 2-3

Benham Street – August 4-5

Walnut Street – August 9-10

County Road 900 North – August 11-13

Drivers are asked to find alternative routes around work sites.