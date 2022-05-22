DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a week-and-a-half after being hit by a car, a Decatur restaurant could be only a few weeks away from reopening.

The Wharf, located at 210 West First Drive, was hit by a car on May 11 and had to close as a result. On Sunday, the business provided an update on its Facebook page and named a tentative reopening period.

The business said the damaged brick exterior has been repaired and repair work is progressing in the kitchen. They are still waiting on a replacement gas meter; the gas line was severed in the crash below the shutoff valve.

The business named early June as a possible reopening time period, but did not name an exact date.