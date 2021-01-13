Rep. Emanuel ‘Chris’ Welch elected Speaker of the House

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois House Democrats elected Representative Emanuel ‘Chris’ Welch as Speaker of the House.

This brings Speaker Michael Madigan’s record run as the longest tenured state legislative leader in American history to an end.

Madigan congratulated Welch in a closed door caucus meeting after Welch won 69 of 73 available votes. the members gave Madigan a standing ovation. His spokesman said he plans to swear the oath of office and remain in his seat as a state representative.

