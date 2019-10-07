Rep. Davis to Visit Dove, Inc.

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) will visit Dove, Inc. to discuss their domestic violence programs and the impact federal policy has on their work.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Davis and a representative will discuss these issues.

In April 2019, Davis voted in favor of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), which passed the house 263-158. He was one of 33 Republicans to vote for the bill.



According to the Centers for Disease Control, about 1 in 3 women experience some sort of sexual violence in their lifetime in America.

Programs authorized and funded under VAWA work to protect girls and women from these crimes.

The programs provide funding to ensure safety and support for survivors, increase prevention efforts, expand educational awareness surrounding domestic violence and sexual assault, implement training for health professionals and law enforcement, and to coordinate responses across agencies.