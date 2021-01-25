Rep. Dan Brady reappointed deputy house minority leader

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — State Representative Dan Brady (R-Normal) was reappointed deputy house minority leader by House Republican Leader Jim Durkin.

“State Representative Dan Brady will continue to serve as a leading voice in the House Republican Caucus in the 102nd General Assembly inaugurated this month,” said officials.

“We begin this new General Assembly facing unprecedented challenges. We need to work together to repair the damage done to our families and our communities by the COVID pandemic. For the first time in decades we are starting our work under a new Speaker, and so I am hopeful that this new session will indeed be a new start for Illinois.”

Rep. Brady said he is honored to help lead the caucus, but is “most grateful” for more opportunities to showcase the needs of the communities within the 105th District.