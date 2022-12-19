CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — State Representative Carol Ammons (D-Urbana) has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release from her office, Ammons tested positive with an at-home test Sunday before confirming it with a PCR test on Monday.

Ammons said she is symptomatic but “doing well”. She is warning her constituents to take precautions.

“Over the past two years, we’ve seen the horrors of the pandemic touch all of our lives,” Ammons said. “We must stay vigilant, get vaccinated and boosted if we are eligible and keep each other safe.”

She also said she will continue working remotely while recovering from COVID-19.