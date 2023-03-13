SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Rep. Nikki Budzinski (D-IL) is trying to promote apprenticeships with her first bill in Congress.

The Leveraging and Energizing America’s Apprenticeship Programs, or LEAP Act for short, would provide $1,500 federal income tax credits for businesses offering apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeship programs.

“By providing tax credits to small businesses, this bill will both address the need for more qualified workers and cut educational costs for job seekers – a win-win for employers and employees,” Budzinski said.

The bill is also being co-sponsored by Congressman Mike Carey (R-OH), Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), and Congresswoman Val Hoyle (D-OR).

The idea was originally introduced by former Congressman Rodney Davis (R-IL) a decade ago. The new bill has now eliminated the age limits and emphasizes that pre-apprenticeship programs are eligible.

“The LEAP Act will help develop the use of apprenticeship programs in industries, whether it be construction, health care, technology, energy or manufacturing,” Congressman Mike Carey (R-OH), a co-sponsor of the bill said. “I am proud to introduce this legislation with Rep. Budzinski and believe it will lead to stronger apprenticeship programs and eventually a stronger workforce across the country.”