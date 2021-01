SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Friday was reopening day for the Savoy 16 movie theater and it is under new ownership.

There is plexiglass at the box office and concession. You have to wear a mask to enter and keep it on at all times except when eating or drinking. Staff members ask that you put it back on when you are done snacking in the theater.

Groups will be spaced three seats apart to keep a safe distance.