SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Rock legends and Illinois natives REO Speedwagon are coming back to Central Illinois this summer to perform at the Illinois State Fair.

The State Fair announced on Tuesday that the band will be performing at the Illinois Lottery Grandstand on Tuesday, Aug. 15. This will be the seventh time the band headlines at the State Fair over the course of their 50-year history, the last time being in 2013.

“REO Speedwagon always bring everything they have to the stage,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “In the over 50 years they have been together, there has not been a year where REO Speedwagon didn’t perform live. This will be one of those performances where we will be able to hear the crowd singing along throughout the whole fairgrounds.”

REO Speedwagon was formed at the University of Illinois in 1966. Even after going on to stardom, the band’s members never forgot their Central Illinois roots. Bassist Bruce Hall donated five shopping carts full of food to regional charities in 2020.

REO Speedwagon is the second performing group/individual that the Illinois State Fair announced as headliners at this year’s fair. Maren Morris was announced as the other two weeks ago with her show scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19.

Tickets for both shows will go on sale at a later date that has yet to be determined.