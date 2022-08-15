CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People living in one Champaign apartment complex are trying to find a new place to live after they were told their building is unlivable.

Some people living in the Colonial Plaza off South Mattis Avenue did complain to the city about the shape of the building; even the Champaign Fire Department filed a complaint when responding to a call there. Neighborhood Services inspected the building and determined the stairs, walkways and railings were not safe. They gave the renters 72 hours to leave their apartments.

Some are asking for an explanation. One of them, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she has been living there for three years. While she had an updated unit, she didn’t realize how bad her neighbors’ living conditions were until she was kicked out of her apartment.

“I would think the stairs and the railings would be the main problem,” she said.

The landlord did not have any other units available, forcing her to move in with family until one becomes available.

“When we tried to get other units and they were just not livable,” she said. “They weren’t ready, leaking ceilings, roaches.”

Tim Spear, Code Compliance Manager with Neighborhood Services, said they reached out to the landlord about the conditions after an inspection.

“They sent us different things throughout this process, but never a final plan and moving forward with the permit,” Spear said.

He said the property owner applied for a permit to fix the problems, but only after the condemnation was issued.

“Once they’ve made the repairs and it’s passed its inspection by Building Safety, we would lift condemnation at that point,” Spear said.

In the interim, many tenants still have their belongings inside the condemned units. They’re waiting for the landlord to get everything fixed.

“I’m hoping for the owners to take more accountability,” the anonymous tenant said. “To be more transparent and responsible when it comes to communication with the tenants.”

The issues that need to be fixed only include what the city has laid out so far. It doesn’t include the grievances tenants have mentioned like mold or leaky ceilings.

The anonymous tenant said she will not be moving into her old unit and will be looking for other housing options once she is able to get her stuff back.

Spear said that if tenants move back in and still have issues with their unit, they would need to file a complaint with the city. If a complaint is made, Neighborhood Services can do an inspection of that unit and see if it s livable.

The landlord did not respond to our request for comment. Spear also said that if someone is having trouble finding housing because of this, they can contact Neighborhood Services, which has community partners who can help.