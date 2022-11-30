MONTICELLO, Ill., (WCIA) — New changes coming to the athletic fields next to Monticello High School. The school board unanimously voted yes to the updates on Tuesday night.

A new soccer field will go inside the track with added bleachers, and the grass baseball, softball and football fields will be replaced with turf.

Dan Sheehan, Monticello’s Athletic Director, said they’ve had challenges with the grass spaces in the past.

“We had to move a JFL game to Decatur St. Theresa because it rained too much and we couldn’t risk losing our field,” he said. “The Saturday morning turf for the little kids playing soccer, the diamond space, the overall benefits that it could have for this community is because now the fields can be used non-stop.”

He said anyone in the community will be able to use the space, not just students.

Superintendent Adam Clapp said crews plan to break ground in a few weeks, and they’ll finish up this spring and into late summer.