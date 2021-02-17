Renovations approved for historic stadium

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Stadium is showing its age, but it’ll soon be looking as good as new for its 75th anniversary.

Danville City Council approved a $295,100 bid Tuesday night for stadium renovations. Local Contractor McDowell Builders will complete the work.

The exterior siding and paint at the stadium have deteriorated over time. Not only will the siding be replaced, but the stadium will be repainted its iconic forest green to match it’s historic look.

Mayor Rickey WIlliams Jr. said the stadium is home to a lot of history besides its appearance.

“A lot of folks may not remember this, but the film ‘The Babe,’ starring Dan Goodman was actually filmed here at this stadium,” said Williams. “It has a lot of history, a lot of pride. A lot of famous players, Satchel Paige, Jackie Robinson played here back in the heyday, so there’s a lot of history to be proud of here in Danville.”

Work is expected to take between 8 and 12 weeks. It’s planned to start in March to make sure everything is done for the start of the Danville Dans season. So far, a game schedule has not been released.