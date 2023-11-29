URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A long-overdue facelift on Altgeld Hall is underway on the University of Illinois campus, and it’s giving us a peak into its past.

Crews have been cleaning the exterior sandstone of Altgeld Hall, revealing the original pink tone of the building. It was built in 1897 near Green and Wright Streets in Urbana, and was named after an Illinois governor whose term ended that same year. The hall had its last big renovation in 1956.

The Dean’s Special Advisor Sheldon Katz said the work is all part of a rearrangement on campus.

“To go ahead and make Altgeld Hall this beautiful, student-centered building, we need space for the faculty,” he said. “For the most part, the faculty are moving out of Altgeld Hall to Illini Hall when it gets built across the street. And that’s how we make room for this fantastic student-dedicated building that we’re going to have right here in Altgeld Hall.”

After cleaning the sandstone and renewing the roof, they’ll move to fully renovating the inside.

Test cleanings have already revealed intricate décor and gold leaf.