Remote schooling means no sports for one district

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — There will not be any sports in Decatur Public Schools as long as the district is going remote.

The district has a remote learning plan in place that goes until the end of the first quarter in October. The IHSA announced schools were able to make their own decisions on sports, regardless of their learning plan for the school year.

The Fall sports schedule is going to be limited statewide. The only sports currently cleared to play at the IHSA level during the season are golf, tennis, cross country, and swimming & diving.