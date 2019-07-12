Remodeled train station open for business

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Amtrak Station in Rantoul officially loaded it’s first passengers since finishing a remodel of the facility.

A brand new shelter and platform debuted yesterday after a 10 month long renovation process. Before the construction, the station had a bench but no shelter. The village says it’s happy to see Amtrak working more for the community.

“And it’s a great opportunity for our residents who were used to a falling apart foundation with merely a bench on it,” says Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer. “Now to have a nice place they can go, a foundation that shows that Amtrak is willing to put some investment into the property.”

Two new handicap spots have also been completed while the rest of the parking lot is being worked on and will open at a later date.