CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Reminder! The Illinois Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing work on interstate 57 starting on July 18th.

The work area will conducted 7 miles from Thomasboro to Rantoul in both directions, including the south ramps at exit 250 for Rantoul. One lane will be open in each direction.

Later this summer IDOT will be resurfacing I-57 from Rantoul to the Ford County line, including north ramps for Rantoul.

IDOT said, “Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid th work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and sign in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.”

There are multiple construction projects this summer.