CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — If you are experiencing any wait issues at a Champaign County precinct, a reminder that you can vote at any precinct in the county.

The Champaign County Clerk’s office has said that there have been longer wait times, but report that these issues will not impact the results of the election. The clerk’s office is encouraging voters to find alternate locations with shorter wait times.

You can find a complete list of all of the Champaign County voting locations on the county clerk’s website:

Champaign County polling locations

Polls close at 7 p.m. The clerk’s office has said though that all voters in line by this time will be allowed to vote.