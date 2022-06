URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Friends and family will have a chance to say goodbye to long-time congressman Tim Johnson.

That will be Saturday at the Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana, a favorite place for the Urbana native. It will be at 1 p.m..

A 12-year member of the U.S. Congress, Johnson served almost 25 as a state representative. Before that, he was a member of the Urbana City Council.

Johnson died on May 9 at the age of 75. The family held a private burial.