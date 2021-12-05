Remembering Pearl Harbor and the day that will live on in infamy

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Tuesday, it will be 80 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor. It’s something veterans in Champaign-Urbana want to make sure is never forgotten.

Dozens of people gathered to remember the day that will live on in infamy.

“We are following our hearts and continuing to recognize the veterans who come before us,” Robbie Walker, the Past 19th District Commander, said.

That’s why several American Legions, color guards, local leaders and veterans came together in Urbana. Organizers said it’s important to remember the history and the men and women who fought and gave their life.

“It’s easy to forget, it’s real easy to forget. There’s a lot been going on in our country. And so we kind of overlooked in our veterans, and they’re the reason we’re here. We have our freedoms due to them,” Walker said.

This is the 13th year for the event, and Walker said this year he is happy with the turnout.

“The last couple of years, the last couple of times that we’ve had, it seems like we have more people on the stage than we did in the audience. So I’m thankful for today. Really thankful,” he said.

He said the event is about more than just remembering the thousands of lives lost that day. it’s about remembering and honoring all veterans.

“If you see a veteran, thank a veteran, they really do a lot, they sacrifice a lot. A lot of times you don’t see what the families go through. So it’s a little bit deeper than them the surface, and the training, all the things that they have to go through in order to do their job. It’s all sacrifice,” he said.

Walker said he hopes next year more young people will come to the event. He also said he hopes things like this will get more people interested in joining the military.