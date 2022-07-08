CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Jerry Schweighart was the City of Champaign mayor for 12 years from 1999 to 2011. He was also a police officer for 32 years and on city council for six. He died on June 30 at 84 years old.

Memories with Schweighart are flooding back for many people. Bonnie Blair, an Olympic speed skater, said he had a large impact on her career and she couldn’t be more thankful for him, the Police Benevolent Association, and the Champaign-Urbana community.

Blair met Schweighart through his daughter, Tami. The girls played softball together.

“Jerry, another police officer, Danny Strand, my dad and I met for coffee one day. My dad brought a shoe box full of receipts and said ‘you know, this is about what it’s gonna take to have her skate on a yearly basis.’ They both just looked at me and said ‘alright, you just go skate. We’ll take care of the rest,” Blair said.

The two officers started a fundraising campaign with the Police Benevolent Association. She said they had creative ways of raising money such as bumper stickers and bake sales.

“It was a great feeling knowing when I was in the Olympics, or training in Europe, I just had a great community behind me and supporting me. And that was really a special feeling for me for sure,” she added.

Jerry and wife Kim at Blair’s welcome home party in 1994

Blair is the most decorated female Winter Olympian in the United States. She has earned five gold medals and one bronze over her 4-time Olympic run.

She is known worldwide, but she never forgot who helped get her there. She said if it wasn’t for them, she is not sure if she would have had the chance to pursue speed skating like she did.

Today, Bonnie still spends a lot of time at the ice rink. Her son plays hockey and her daughter is a speed skater like both of her parents.

Friday night is Schweighart’s visitation in Savoy. Saturday is the funeral in Champaign.

The family is asking for donations in his honor for Peacemaker Project 703.