Remembering J.W. Pirtle

News

by: Emily Braun

Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A longtime community leader and former radio station owner passed away Saturday morning.

J.W. Pirtle owned WBCP, the only black-owned radio station east of the Mississippi.

He also served on the Champaign City Council as deputy mayor.

People who knew him say he was a strong advocate for the community he served.

We spoke with council member Tom Bruno, who served with Pirtle.

He said the news of Pirtle’s death is a shock, but he’ll always remember his leadership legacy, and his impact on the city.

“Oh he was a warm and charming guy. He would always be welcoming, and greeting everybody else, and always on friendly terms. So it was a real pleasure serving with J.W. Pirtle,” said Bruno.

Bruno also said it was Pirtle who helped create a business district on North 4th Street.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER