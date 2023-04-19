CENTRAL ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — 27 years ago, the state’s largest tornado outbreak ripped through Central Illinois. It’s a day many still remember.

A total of 39 tornadoes destroyed homes, towns, and businesses, especially in Decatur, Monticello, St. Joseph, Odgen, and Urbana.

Now, people from across Champaign County are thinking back to where they were on April 19, 1996.

Deborah Day said she heard a sound like compressed air coming out of a can. Then, she and her husband saw a tornado coming toward their Savoy apartment. They both dropped to the floor for safety and watched as the tornado moved east.

“We could see it, it was like the stars were out above our heads, we could see the back end of the storm and we could actually see the tornado coming down as it was hitting that part of Urbana,” Day said. “I remember the lightning just never stopped. It was a lot like the finale at the Fourth of July fireworks. It just never stops.”

The next day, she couldn’t believe the damage, especially in Urbana.

“I’ll never forget the smell of the earth. It was all around you. I remember the streets were covered with mud,” Day said. “I remember seeing homes that looked like squashed soda cans, but maybe one in between another two homes would be fine.”

She said the hardest part was knowing how people’s lives changed forever that day. One person died in the outbreak. A woman was thrown from a semi near Odgen as the tornado crossed I-74.